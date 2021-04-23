What to do if you were vaccinated outside of New York

CANDOR (WBNG) -- Pat Sweeney is a Candor resident who went to Sayre, Penn. to get his vaccine.

On Monday, he became fully vaccinated after receiving his second dose two weeks prior.

He said he went to try and get his Excelsior Pass, but after inputting all the necessary information, the state told him that it didn't have a pass for him.

We reached out to the New York Department of Health in search of clarity on this issue for people who get vaccinated out of state but are New York residents.

The state said that people will not have immediate access to an Excelsior Pass if they are vaccinated out of state, but can use their vaccine card as proof to get into venues that may require the pass.

Alternatively, they say that people can take their vaccine card to their physician who can upload it into the state's database, which will then make the pass available to them.