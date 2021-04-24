Armenian Americans welcome Biden’s declaration of genocide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armenian Americans welcomed the news Saturday that President Joe Biden formally declared as genocide the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of their ancestors by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 1900s, saying the recognition they spent decades fighting for was long overdue. The White House had avoided using using the term genocide for decades for fear of alienating Turkey. But Biden has argued that failing to call the atrocities against the Armenian people a genocide would pave the way for future mass atrocities. At a Southern California memorial service to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, one man said he was “very happy” that Biden did what he did.