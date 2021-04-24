ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead. There is little hope for an immediate breakthrough in the two-hour gathering in Jakarta between Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and the heads of state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. But his decision to face them offers a rare chance for the 10-nation bloc to directly deal with the general who ousted one of its leaders. One proposal includes a trip to Myanmar by the Brunei prime minister to meet the army leadership and representatives of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi.