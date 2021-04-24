Black customer ejected from supermarket after slur complaint

BERLIN (AP) — German supermarket chain Aldi has apologized after a Black customer who had complained about another shopper’s racist slur was ejected from a Berlin store. The customer posted a video on Instagram that showed other shoppers shouting at him to stop filming. In the video, a man described as a store manager throws a box at the German-Ghanaian dance teacher, who explains he had objected to a fellow customer’s use of a racist term to describe chocolate-covered marshmallows. In response, Aldi Nord said late Friday that it had contacted the ejected customer to apologize. The company said it had “severed ties with the staff member in the video due to his inappropriate behavior.”