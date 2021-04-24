Skip to Content

Brazil leader says army could be called if lockdown chaos

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested that the army might be called into the streets to restore order if lockdown measures against COVID-19 that he opposes lead to chaos. He made the comments Friday in a television interview with  TV Criticia in the Amazon city of Manaus, Bolsonaro repeated his frequent criticism of restrictions imposed by local governments to curb infections — measures he claims do more harm than good. He suggested the army could be called into the streets if restrictive measures lead to chaos because of hunger.

Associated Press

