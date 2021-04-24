Broome County safely discards old, no longer needed prescriptions in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(WBNG) -- Expired prescription drugs are making their way out of old medicine cabinets and into safe disposal bags as a way to get old medications out of peoples' homes if they no longer need them.

The Southern Tier participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Broome County Police say the day helps to stop the once helpful medicine from getting misused.

Police say over 1,000 pounds of old medication has been collected within the last 6 months.

"It gets it off of the street, so there's no supply for a black market," said Broome County Police Officer Willard Andres.

Andres was collecting the old prescriptions at the JC Elks Lodge, one of seven locations participating in the take-back in Broome County.

Illegal resale of old or unused prescriptions is not the only potential danger when it comes to keeping old medications. Police say the drugs could also cause a family member who is struggling with addiction to relapse, or potential harm to young children who get their hands on them.

"We have lots of older folks that pull up, have prescriptions they forgot about. They could be controlled substances or dangerous. God forbid those get into the wrong hands of someone who would abuse it," says Broome County Detective Matthew O'Brien.

Take Back Day Volunteer and Pharmacist Gayle Klein told 12 News there are more common medications that have the ability to do some damage to people who don't need them.



Klein says it's not just about throwing the pills away, but the disposal of the medications must be done correctly.

Throwing old medicines out leads to them piling up in landfills and can contaminate water.

The National Take-Back Day program throws the prescriptions away by sending them safely to an incinerator, making sure they are no longer available to anyone.