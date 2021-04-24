Deputy who shot Black man appears to mistake phone for gun

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Body camera footage and 911 audio from the shooting of a Black man by a Virginia deputy appears to show the deputy mistook a cordless house phone the man was holding for a gun. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office released the video and audio late Friday related to the shooting of 32-year-old Isaiah Brown. Authorities had said the deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday. Brown was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when the deputy arrived. The deputy is heard saying “drop the gun” multiple times before opening fire. Brown had told the dispatcher that he was not armed and was walking down the street with a house phone.