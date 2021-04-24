Going, going, not quite gone: How pandemic changed auctions

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A moment of silence, please, for the good old auction. Oh, they’re still around. But the in-person auction, with its traditional patter and gavel-banging and crowd buzz, has been giving way in recent years to online business. In the “before times,” as the prepandemic era is sometimes known, auction houses hosted in-person events at their headquarters and at properties being liquidated in estate sales, and carried the auctions online, too. But for buyers, it’s as easy to bid on something online as in person — easier, really. And for auction houses, the virtual world provides an immeasurably larger pool of potential bidders.