He rushes across city to deliver expiring vaccines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tarik Khan rushed to his car, carrying 10 syringes full of the coronavirus vaccine. He had only six hours to get them into the arms of some of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable residents. The family nurse practitioner climbed behind the wheel and turned the ignition. The gas light flashed on — already, a delay getting shots to people who are homebound and depending on him. Vaccine vials are opened every day, but sometimes, people don’t show up for appointments. That vaccine must still be administered within hours or it expires, creating Khan’s unusual lottery.