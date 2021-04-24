Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4. Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson also homered for Colorado, which has won three straight. The Rockies trailed by two runs twice before Tapia ended it with a shot over the scoreboard in right field off closer Hector Neris. It was his third homer of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota left-hander J.A. Happ pitched no-hit ball until Jacob Stallings doubled with one out in the eighth inning, as the Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. The 38-year-old Happ was removed after the hit by manager Rocco Baldelli with the two-run lead. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers finished the one-hitter as the Twins won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave each hit their first home runs of the season for Minnesota. That spoiled another stellar start by Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker.

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots, Pavel Buchnevich and rookie Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their fifth win in seven games. Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists to help the Rangers bounce back one night after a 3-2 loss to the Flyers. New York pulled back six points behind Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. The Rangers have eight games remaining while the Bruins have 10. Oskar Lindblom scored for Philadelphia and third-string goalie Alex Lyon finished with 20 saves.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne has been arrested in Ohio after police say they found a loaded gun in his car during an early morning traffic stop. Willoughby Hills police say Layne was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police say they stopped Layne for speeding and conducted a search after smelling marijuana and seeing loose particles scattered throughout the vehicle. That search revealed there was a loaded Glock pistol in the center console. According to the police report, Layne acknowledged the gun was his and said he forgot it was there. A Steelers spokesman says the team is aware of the incident and is still gathering information.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s quest to find a running back next fall has become a two-man race. Vincent Davis and Israel Abanikandahave separated themselves from the pack during spring drills. Davis led the Panthers in rushing last fall thanks in large part to a 247-yard performance in a season-ending win over Georgia Tech. Abanikanda has impressed head coach Pat Narduzzi during spring drills so much Narduzzi has backed off a statement in which he declared Davis the starter.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted so poorly over the past seven years that fans go to baseball games and chant for general manager Howie Roseman to be fired. Carson Wentz is the only player drafted by Philadelphia since 2014 who has been to a Pro Bowl and he was traded to Indianapolis two months ago. The Eagles have done well accumulating extra draft picks through trades, including moving down from No. 6 to No. 12 this year, but there’s little confidence in their ability to select quality players.