TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. .05-.15” 60% Low 42 (38-46) SSW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. A better chance of showers early in the day. 0-.10” 60% High 56 (50-58) NW 10-15 G25 mph

It's been a beautiful day, but with two lows, one over the Great Lakes, the other near Tennessee, will give us clouds and showers. There will be a better chance of rain tonight, with some lingering showers into Sunday.