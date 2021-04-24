Local fire departments, FASNY seeking recruits to volunteer

(WBNG) -- Fire Departments across NY State are recruiting new members to join as a part of the Fireman's Association of the State of New York, or FASNY.

Unfortunately for fire departments in the Southern Tier, recruitment numbers are down, and volunteers are few and far-between.

"It's always hit or miss with recruiting, and with the nice day today, people are out but they're not coming here," said Conklin Fire Chief Bill Gorman.

Chief Gorman said his department has to rely on mutual aid from other departments to respond to calls. If his numbers grow too thin, the department may face closure and a merge with another department.

Gorman says there were no recruits at his station to sign up and join the department, and West Endicott Fire Department says they had only one recruit.

West Endicott Fire Chief Michael Tremblay says the low numbers of volunteers is actually a serious cause for concern. "Doing more with less leads to firefighters getting killed," Chief Tremblay says. "You get to a place of diminishing returns where there's no way to safely respond to a building on fire or a person who needs to get out of there."

Tremblay says he wants people to know it isn't only firefighters there is a need for, but administrative roles, maintenance, and digital marketing roles are needed too.

Chief Tremblay says he wants people to know that joining a fire department is joining a brotherhood full of people who run toward danger and help the community.