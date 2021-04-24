Louisiana will fill congressional seat with Saturday runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters are deciding which Democratic state senator from New Orleans gets promoted to Congress. Saturday’s runoff election will end an acrimonious clash between two legislative colleagues who have both sought the U.S. House seat in previous elections. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson have traded accusations of desperate campaign attacks and lies in a competition where the two candidates have only modest policy differences to distinguish them. The New Orleans-based 2nd District seat is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond left the position shortly after he won last year’s election to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden’s administration.