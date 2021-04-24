Man shot, killed after charging at officer with knives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee police officer fatally shot a man who charged at the officer with knives during a traffic stop. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Officer Christopher Royer has been placed on an administrative assignment after he shot the man early Saturday on a Nashville road. Police body camera footage showed that Royer initiated a traffic stop and the passenger of the vehicle exited the car with two knives. Police said the passenger ran at Royer, who repeatedly told the man to drop the knives. Video showed the man continuing to run at the officer, who fired three shots.