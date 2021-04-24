Demonstrators urged to ’cause change’ in Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 100 people seeking changes in how Chicago police serve the city turned out for a protest Saturday. It was another demonstration influenced by the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Latino boy in March. A group called Activate:Chi wants changes in state and city laws on policing. It also wants the police budget cut to make more money available for social services. Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez says residents need social workers and jobs but instead get “police brutality.” The rally was followed by a march along downtown streets. Activists have organized other protests around Chicago since the release of video of the Adam Toledo shooting. The body camera showed an officer shooting Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a gun.