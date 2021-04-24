Nun called to serve ‘even before birth’

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — In Youngstown, Ohio, a large portrait of St. Therese of Lisieux, a French Catholic Discalced Carmelite nun, hung in the bedroom of Joseph and Mary Tokasz Ferenchak. Today, the same portrait provides solace to their daughter, Theresa Ann, now known as Carmelite Sister M. Joachim Anne Ferenchak, administrator and CEO of Garvey Manor and Our Lady of the Alleghenies Residence. Sister Joachim is overseeing Garvey’s second major expansion during her 24-year tenure at the Hollidaysburg home.