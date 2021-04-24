NY man sentenced for killing wife, leaving body in dumpster

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - A central New York man was given the maximum sentence for fatally shooting his wife and putting her body in a dumpster.

Forty-nine-year-old Jason D'Avolio was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in state prison for the second-degree murder of his wife and one-and-a-third to four years for concealment of a human corpse.

The Rome, New York, resident was convicted in November after a trial in which prosecutors argued he shot his wife in the back of the head with a rifle on the night of July 28, 2019 and disposed of her body.