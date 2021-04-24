Out of the cave: French isolation study ending after 40 days

LOMBRIVES CAVE, France (AP) — After 40 days in voluntary isolation, 15 people participating in a scientific experiment are preparing to emerge from a vast cave in southwestern France. Eight men and seven women lived in the dark, damp depths of the Lombrives cave in the Pyrenees to help researchers understand how people adapt to drastic changes in living conditions and environments. They had no clocks, no sunlight and no contact with the world above. The participants in the Deep Time project are expected to emerge from the cave on Saturday. Now creatures of darkness, they will have to wear special glasses to protect their eyes when they see the light of day.