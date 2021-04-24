Sen. John Heinz remembered 30 years after tragic death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Henry John Heinz III was a man in his prime. The 52-year-old U.S. senator and heir to the H.J. Heinz food empire had everything going for him April 4, 1991, the morning he climbed aboard a small, twin-propeller plane in Williamsport. In his 20 years in Congress Heinz had an impressive portfolio as one of a dwindling handful of moderate Republicans. He was charismatic, telegenic and popular; many believed he was headed for a presidential bid. All of that ended in a tragic flash. Three decades later, friends and colleagues remember the legacy of a senator they say was ahead of his time