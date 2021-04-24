Sports Overtime: Week 6, Saturday

(WBNG) -- Saturday marked the final day of the Section IV football season. Check out scores from week six!

Final Section IV football scores:

Chenango Forks - 35 (6-0), Maine-Endwell - 12 (5-1)

Lucas Scott led the Blue Devils in rushing yards and tackles. Quarterback Ray Austin rushed for one touchdown and threw two touchdowns.

"I just think the second half we played a much better ball game in all phases," said coach Dave Hogan. "Both offense and defense. We made a couple of adjustments. We played against a real tough team too so that will tell you how good we are but, that team we just played, they were every bit as good as we though they were."

The seniors also took some time to reflect on what it's meant to play for the Blue Devils over the years.

"Can't even put it into words," said Lucas Scott. "We're so lucky to be able to wear the red helmet for the last 13/14 years of our life. That's why it's so sad because we really built a brotherhood. playing with these same guys since peewee, we've been playing together since flag football. Wearing the red helmet means something more, no one will understand if you don't go to Chenango Forks."

"I have no idea where I'd be without these guys," said Joseph.

Delhi - 72 (5-0), Sidney - 54 (3-3)

Alex Haight finished with 168 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. Bryce Bracchy ended with 198 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

"These seniors have put in a lot to get this program headed in the right direction," said coach Phil Neumann. "Just seeing them playing puts a smile on my face. We had a great year. I don't know how far we've could've gone. I'm just happy we got to play. I had a great group of kids and I'm just happy for them."

Binghamton - 20 (0-6), Norwich - 41 (2-2)

Harpursville/Afton - 35 (3-1), Walton - 0 (2-4)