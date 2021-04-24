Sri Lanka arrests top Muslim leader over 2019 Easter attacks

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police have arrested a prominent Muslim lawmaker and his brother over suspected connections to the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people. Police said former Cabinet minister Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother were arrested for “aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who committed the Easter Sunday carnage.” Police said the brothers have not yet been officially charged. A police spokesman said they were arrested based on direct evidence, as well as what he called circumstantial and “scientific” evidence. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the 2019 attacks. Both Muslims and Catholics are minorities in Sri Lanka.