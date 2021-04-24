Skip to Content

UK’s Johnson faces questions over flat refurbishment funding

New
7:37 am National News from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing questions over the costly refurbishment of his flat on London’s Downing Street following a series of incendiary allegations made by his former top adviser. In a wide-ranging blog post late Friday, Dominic Cummings accused his former boss of attempting an “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” plan to get Conservative Party donors to fund a lavish refurbishment of the flat. The government said Friday that Johnson himself met the cost of the flat refurbishment, thought to be anywhere from $80,000 to $280,000. But the opposition Labour Party said Saturday that the prime minister needed to explain how he obtained the money to pay for the work overseen by Johnson’s fiancée. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content