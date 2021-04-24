Vaccines mean Hungary’s restaurants open for outdoor service

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarians had their first taste of normalcy in nearly six months Saturday as the outdoor terraces of restaurants and bars filled up in the country’s capital. The easing of restrictions came after Hungary reached 3.5 million first dose vaccinations on Friday, a benchmark the government set for when a new round of openings could take place. Restaurant goers said they felt liberated to visit their favorite establishments, bringing an end to closures in place since November. Business owners also expressed optimism that the opening would help their establishments survive. The opening came even as Hungary has shown the highest COVID-19 death rate per capita in the world for the last month.