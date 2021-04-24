Wall of flowers marks Armenia’s remembrance of mass deaths

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenians on Saturday streamed to the hilltop complex memorializing the victims of massacres, deportations and forced marches under the rule of Ottoman Turkey. Many laid flowers around the eternal flame at the complex, creating a wall of blooms. Armenia marks the day as the anniversary of the 1915 rounding up of 250 Armenian intellectuals, regarded as the first step of the killings that eventually took an estimated 1.5 million lives. Armenia, many historians and some other countries call the killings the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey vehemently rejects that label. Turkey concedes that many died in that era, but says the death toll is inflated and that the deaths resulted from civil unrest.