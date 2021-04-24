Widening fight over guns features prominently in court race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An expanding fight over gun laws in Pennsylvania is drawing in the Legislature, the state’s highest court and the state’s biggest cities, while also featuring prominently in the three-way Republican primary race for a state Supreme Court seat. Candidates are showing off of endorsements by gun-rights groups, attending the groups’ meetings or pointing to pro-gun decisions they made from the bench. Lawsuits are multiplying over the drive by cities including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg to write their own firearms laws to try to stem rising gun violence. A case from Harrisburg is before the state Supreme Court while another from Philadelphia is expected to head there.