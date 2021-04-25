Analyst: Missile motor test likely caused blast in Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A mysterious blast heard in central Israel appears to have come during a rocket engine test conducted at a secretive military base associated with the country’s missile program. That’s according to an analyst and satellite images analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press. Video of the incident at an air base circulated online last week. Iranian state media seized on it amid its tensions with Israel after a series of attacks targeting its nuclear program amid negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic accord. Satellite photos taken by Planet Labs Inc. showed char marks and foliage burned away at the test site at the base.