Skip to Content

Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival

New
3:18 pm NewsTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10423P00-OKIVJ

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) --The International Space Station's population has swelled to 11 with the arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year. It's the biggest crowd up there in more than a decade.

A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the space station on Saturday, a day after launching from Florida.

The new arrivals -- representing the U.S., France, and Japan -- will spend six months at the space station.

They'll replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content