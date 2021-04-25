Binghamton men’s swimming and diving wins America East Championships

NEWARK, NJ (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's swimming and diving team was crowned the America East conference champions Sunday night.

This is the team's first conference title since 2003. This is the first team conference championship for Binghamton Athletics since 2016.

The Bearcats finished with 889 points. Freshman Liam Murphy won the 1,000 free. Freshman Jack Vecchio won the 100 fly. Junior Ryan Board won the 100 breaststroke.

The women's team finished fourth place out of seven teams in their meet. In the 1,000 free, senior Kaitlyn Smolar finished sixth, junior Katie Schultz finished seventh and freshman Mel Carousso finished eighth.