Chad military council: No talks with rebels who killed Deby

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s military transitional government says it will not negotiate with the rebels blamed for killing the country’s president of three decades. The announcement Sunday on state television raises the specter that the armed fighters might press ahead with their threats to attack the capital. The military spokesman says some of the rebels have been spotted retreating into neighboring Niger, far from the Chadian capital. However, a spokesman for the rebel group told The Associated Press that other armed groups are now joining in its efforts. Political opposition figures also have decried the fact that the son of longtime President Idriss Deby Itno was put in charge after his father’s death announced last week.