Cool and breezy conditions before the warm weather arrives

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 30 (28-33). Winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.



MONDAY: Few clouds early. Mostly sunny skies emerging. Breezy. High of 51 (48-55). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low of 32 (29-34). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Isolated showers will taper off this evening giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperature will be on the chilly side however.



A few clouds will linger into Monday morning but by the afternoon expect bright sunny skies. There will be breezy conditions out of the northwest which will limit how warm the Southern Tier will warm. It will not be until Tuesday when the mild air arrives. Yet, the warm weather does not stick around too long as things cool off as a cold front moves through late Wednesday into Thursday resulting in some rain.