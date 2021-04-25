Skip to Content

Egypt’s national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus

8:39 am National News from the Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt soccer association says the national team coach has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hossam el-Badry was diagnosed with COVID-19 after his daughter tested positive earlier this month, the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement Sunday. He has been isolated at his home, it said. Egypt has secured a spot in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and is hoping to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The record seven-time African champions would play in Group F along with Gabon, Angola and Libya. The 61-year-old el-Badry, who was appointed to lead Egypt’s national team in 2019, is the latest player or coach on the national team to test positive for the virus.

Associated Press

