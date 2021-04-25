Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 7-5. Nola, who threw a shutout Sunday against St. Louis, allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers. Héctor Neris worked around a triple in the ninth to get his third save in four chances. It was the sixth time in his career Hoskins has hit two home runs in a game and the first since Sept. 2, 2019, at Cincinnati.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and moved into second place on the Milwaukee Bucks’ career scoring list in a 132-94 romp over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days to hand Philadelphia its fourth straight defeat. The 76ers were playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most lopsided loss of the season. Antetokounmpo increased his career total to 12,023 to overtake Glenn Robinson for second on the Bucks’ list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the Bucks’ top career scorer.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Perez had three hits and drove in three runs, helping Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Cahill permitted one run and two hits in six innings. The right-hander retired the Twins in order in five of his innings. It was Cahill’s longest outing since he also worked six innings for the Angels at Baltimore on May 10, 2019. Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Michael Pineda allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Jake Cave had two of the Twins’ three hits.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 20th goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2. Crosby got an empty-netter with 0.1 seconds to play. His goal came following a tense net-mouth scramble in which the Devils nearly tied the game. Crosby surpassed Evgeni Malkin and Mario Lemieux for the most 20-plus goal seasons in franchise history. He’s the 36th player in NHL history to have 13 or more 20-plus goal seasons.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored, Federico Higuaín added a goal and an assist, and Inter Miami rallied to beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1. Off a set piece, Federico Higuaín played an arcing ball into the area where his younger brother Gonzalo side-netted a header from point-blank range to tie it at 1-all in the 73rd minute. About 10 minutes later, Federico flicked a headed from the center of the area inside the the post to give Miami (1-1-0) its first lead of the game.