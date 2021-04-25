Hoskins has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Nola, Phillies top Rockies 7-5

DENVER (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 7-5. Nola, who threw a shutout Sunday against St. Louis, allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers. Héctor Neris worked around a triple in the ninth to get his third save in four chances. It was the sixth time in his career Hoskins has hit two home runs in a game and the first since Sept. 2, 2019, at Cincinnati.