‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Demon Slayer’ lead improving box office

NEW YORK (AP) — The weekend at movie theaters featured something not seen for a while: a genuine box-office battle. Warner Bros.’ “Mortal Kombat” reboot and the Japanese anime film “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” both vied for the top spot at the North American box office, with “Mortal Kombat” narrowly edging “Demon Slayer.” The R-rated “Mortal Kombat” earned an estimated $22.5 million, according to studio estimates, while Funimation’s “Demon Slayer” grossed $19.5 million. According to data firm Comscore, the two releases fueled the best weekend for movie theaters during the pandemic, with an estimate $54.2 million in ticket sales overall.