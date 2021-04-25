Schumer urges restaurant owners to apply for relief program

NEW YORK (AP) --Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared at a Manhattan seafood eatery to urge restaurateurs to apply for a $28.6 billion federal restaurant relief program.

The restaurant grant program is part of the federal COVID-19 package signed into law last month. It will let restaurant owners apply for funds to cover coronavirus-related losses.

The maximum grant for an individual restaurant is $5 million.

Schumer said Sunday that the website for applying will be up within a few weeks.

Schumer spoke at Crave Fishbar in Manhattan. Crave owner Brian Owens said the money will help restaurant owners get through not only this year but next year.