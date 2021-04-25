Two Rivers Church to host vaccination site for local community

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- After local officials said gatherings during Easter contributed to the recent increase in cases, one local church said it is continuing to double down on the best practices for their congregation amid the pandemic.

Pastor Will Hampton of Two Rivers Church told 12 News Sunday staying open has been the top of his priority list ever since the pandemic began.

To enable his congregation to remain in person, Hampton said they screen everyone entering for any visible symptoms of the virus, and said he encourages people to stay home if they feel sick.

More than just social distancing and screening though, the pastor said vaccination will be key in returning to the new normal, and he said he is helping his residents and his community.

"We're scheduling with the health department to host the vaccines here," Hampton said. "As an outreach site we're in a great location in the city, we have a lot of people sort of marginalized, so we're able to provide the opportunity for people to get vaccinated."

Hampton said the church began offering a livestream of its services online during the pandemic, but he expects to continue offering it long after coronavirus.

He said although the final details haven't been figured out, the site will take place within the next few weeks.