AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca once the vaccine clears federal safety reviews. As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months. The move greatly expands on the Biden administration’s action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The drug is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.