Apple’s iPhone privacy clampdown arrives after 7-month delay

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is following through on its pledge to crack down on Facebook and other snoopy apps that secretly shadow people on their iPhones in order to target more advertising at users. The new privacy feature is rolling out Monday as part of a free update to the operating system powering the iPhone and iPad. The anti-tracking shield is coming out after a seven-month delay during which Apple and Facebook attacked each other’s business models and motives for decisions that affect billions of people around the world. Now, the big questions will revolve around the financial fallout on Facebook and whether other companies will become more aggressive about protecting people’s privacy.