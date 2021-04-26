Skip to Content

California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

National News from the Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally. Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks. UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly. 

Associated Press

