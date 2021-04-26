Census: Texas gains Congress seats, Calif. loses first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show Republican-controlled Southern and Western states gaining congressional seats. The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank. Fast-growing Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats. Florida and North Carolina picked up one each. In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California — losing a seat for the first time ever.