Collins won’t run for Senate or Georgia governor in 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a favorite of former President Donald Trump, says he doesn’t plan to run for governor or U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022. Collins’ announcement Monday makes it less likely there will be a top-drawer primary challenger to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. It could also open the way for other Republicans who have been considering a run for the GOP nomination in hopes of challenging Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock. Collins ran unsuccessfully for the seat Warnock ultimately won last year. Collins didn’t rule out a future run, saying “this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever.”