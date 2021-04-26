False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — There was no threat of space junk after all last week to a SpaceX crew on their way to the International Space Station. The four astronauts had barely settled into orbit last Friday when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk. It turns out there was no threat. The U.S. Space Command said Monday the error is under review. Astronauts typically get a fair amount of advance notice of potential close calls. Friday’s situation, however, popped up quickly _ just several hours after liftoff. A spokeswoman for Space Command says more information should be available later this week.