Frances McDormand a double Oscar winner for ‘Nomadland’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frances McDormand has two more Oscars. She may hang on to them a little more tightly. McDormand won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “Nomadland.” The movie also won best picture and McDormand collected a trophy as a producer. She won best actress honors in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” That Oscar was stolen at the post-show Governors Ball, though it was quickly recovered. McDormand’s first best actress win came in 1996 for “Fargo.” McDormand won over front-runner Carey Mulligan of “Promising Young Woman” and Viola Davis of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Andra Day of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Vanessa Kirby of “Pieces of a Woman” were first-time nominees.