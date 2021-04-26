Halfway done, Georgia shipwreck demolition has months to go

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The demolition of an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia is halfway done, and officials say the job has several more months to go. A towering crane lifted the engine room section of the vessel Monday and moved it away from the rest of the ship. It’s the fourth of eight giant chunks the ship is being carved into for removal by barge. The South Korean freighter capsized in September 2019 soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks. It took more than five months to cut up the first half of the ship by tearing through its hull with a length of anchor chain.