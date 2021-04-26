Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of prototype Nikes worn by Kanye West’s during his performances of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the Grammy Awards in 2008 has shattered the record for a pair of sneakers ever sold. Sotheby’s announced Monday West’s so-called “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 fetched $1.8 in a private sale. It was acquired by sneaker investing platform RARES, sneaker investment marketplace. The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale and the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million. The size 12 shoes are made of soft black leather with perforated detailing.