Life jackets, debris found in search for missing workers

CHAUVIN, La. (AP) — Volunteers searching for seven men still missing after the oil industry boat they worked on capsized off Louisiana’s coast say they’ve found life jackets and other debris. An air and water search continued Monday by a nonprofit group, the United Cajun Navy. On its Facebook page, the group said the search would be concentrated along Louisiana barrier islands. The locations were based on where debris from the Seacor Power was found. The lift boat capsized April 13 in stormy weather with 19 aboard. Six were rescued. Six bodies have been recovered and seven are missing and presumed dead.