Report: Free wifi ‘Lift Zone’ coming to Bradford Co. YMCA

TOWANDA, PA (WBNG/WENY) -- More than a year into the global coronavirus pandemic, people are still figuring out day-to-day life. For some, this means learning how to be a student all over again - on a laptop. However, there are complications when it comes to rural internet access.

Now, there will be some relief for students in the Northern Tier.

Comcast announced Monday it will be launching a wifi-connected "Lift Zone" in the Bradford County branch of the YMCA.

A Lift Zone site is part of a company and nationwide effort to create more hotspots and broadband access to help low-income families and students who may be unable to connect to distance learning at home.

“The Bradford County Branch YMCA is very pleased to welcome Comcast’s Lift Zones to Bradford County as part of our collective effort to ensure that youth, regardless of income, are connected to the educational tools needed to ensure their success,” said Chad Eberhart, Chief Executive Officer of River Valley Regional YMCA.

The initiative will provide free connectivity for the community centers for the next three years.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” said Lisa Birmingham, Vice President of External and Government Affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region.

According to Comcast, Monday's announcement also comes on the heels of the company's recent $1 billion commitment over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give even more low-income students and families the tools and resources they need to succeed in a digital world.