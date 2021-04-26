Russian authorities suspend operations of Navalny’s offices

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether to outlaw them as an extremist group. The move is part of the most recent wave of crackdowns on Navalny’s political organizations. Earlier this month, the Moscow prosecutor’s office petitioned a court to label his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups. Such a designation would outlaw their activities and expose members and supporters to long prison terms. It is a major challenge for Navalny’s embattled team, whose many members have been arrested or face criminal charges.