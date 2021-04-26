Some precipitation is back in the forecast this week

Tonight: Clear early with more clouds toward morning. Slight chance of a couple showers. Low: 31-36

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Clear conditions take us into the overnight period but more clouds slide in toward morning. A couple passing showers are possible. Lows will be in the 30s tonight. Tuesday brings a lot of dry weather but there is a slight chance of a shower or two, especially later in the day. Higher chances of rain move in later this week.

