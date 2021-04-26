State eases capacity restrictions for gyms, casinos & more

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced eased COVID-19 capacity restrictions at offices, gyms, casino and gaming facilities, and outdoor sporting venues Monday.

Governor Cuomo says capacity at offices will be increased from 50% to 75%. Gyms outside of New York City will have their capacity increased from 33% to 50%. Casinos and gaming facilities will have their capacity increased from 25% to 50%.

These eased restrictions will begin on May 15.

On May 19, Cuomo says outdoor sporting venues will be able to have their capacity increased from 20% to 33%.

Starting May 15, capacity can increase as follows:

🏢Offices from 50% to 75%

🏋️Gyms outside NYC from 33% to 50%

🎰Casinos & gaming facilities from 25% to 50%



— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 26, 2021

Additionally, Cuomo announced on Monday that the Great New York State Fair will be held with virus restrictions in place this year. To read more information on that, click here.