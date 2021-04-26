State eases capacity restrictions for gyms, casinos & more

State eases capacity restrictions for gyms, casinos & moreUpdated
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced eased COVID-19 capacity restrictions at offices, gyms, casino and gaming facilities, and outdoor sporting venues Monday.
Governor Cuomo says capacity at offices will be increased from 50% to 75%. Gyms outside of New York City will have their capacity increased from 33% to 50%. Casinos and gaming facilities will have their capacity increased from 25% to 50%.
These eased restrictions will begin on May 15.
On May 19, Cuomo says outdoor sporting venues will be able to have their capacity increased from 20% to 33%.
Additionally, Cuomo announced on Monday that the Great New York State Fair will be held with virus restrictions in place this year. To read more information on that, click here.